Bikey

Bikey

Keep your VanMoof bike alive with Bikey

Free
Save your bike key on your phone and keep riding. everything is saved securely on your phone so you can have a direct connexion to your bike if VanMoof services are down. Just generate your local key and enjoy peace of mind again.
Launched in
Biking
 by
Cowboy
About this launch
Cowboy
CowboyE-bike with live dashboard, navigation, GPS & ride stats 🚲⚡
9
Bikey by
Cowboy
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in Biking. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
Cowboy
is rated 3/5 by 46 users. It first launched on April 25th, 2018.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-