Bikey
Bikey
Keep your VanMoof bike alive with Bikey
Save your bike key on your phone and keep riding. everything is saved securely on your phone so you can have a direct connexion to your bike if VanMoof services are down. Just generate your local key and enjoy peace of mind again.
Launched in
Biking
by
Cowboy
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Cowboy
E-bike with live dashboard, navigation, GPS & ride stats 🚲⚡
46
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Bikey by
Cowboy
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Biking
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
Cowboy
is rated
3/5 ★
by 46 users. It first launched on April 25th, 2018.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
