Home
→
Product
→
BFF (GPT-4 friend in iMessage)
BFF (GPT-4 friend in iMessage)
Texts you once a day about your life
Think of it like a friend ready to listen and help you with your relationships, career, or mental health. Once a day, at a time you choose, your BFF will text you and dive into what's most important to you.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
by
BFF (GPT-4 friend in iMessage)
About this launch
BFF (GPT-4 friend in iMessage)
Texts you once a day about your life
BFF (GPT-4 friend in iMessage) by
BFF (GPT-4 friend in iMessage)
was hunted by
Tom
in
Health & Fitness
,
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tom
. Featured on May 8th, 2023.
BFF (GPT-4 friend in iMessage)
is not rated yet. This is BFF (GPT-4 friend in iMessage)'s first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
