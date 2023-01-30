Products
Home
→
Product
→
Bezel (Beta)
Ranked #15 for today
Bezel (Beta)
Design and prototype on a spatial canvas together
Bezel is the easiest way to design and prototype AR/VR experiences. From basic 3D modeling to hand-tracked passthrough to real-time collaboration, Bezel is how spatial design teams work together.
Launched in
Virtual Reality
,
Design Tools
,
Augmented Reality
by
Bezel
About this launch
Bezel (Beta) by
Bezel
was hunted by
Julian Park
in
Virtual Reality
,
Design Tools
,
Augmented Reality
. Made by
Cecilia Uhr
,
Denys Bastov
,
Alex Fischer
,
Lauren Shapiro
,
Matt Clark
,
Serkan Ensoner
,
Daniel Marqusee
and
Julian Park
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
Bezel
is not rated yet. This is Bezel's first launch.
Upvotes
59
Comments
6
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#48
