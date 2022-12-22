Products
Home
Product
BechDe
BechDe
Shop smart, save money and declutter your home
BechDe lets you buy and sell used goods within your locality on our easy-to-use mobile app. There are no monthly selling limits, so you can sell as much as you want. Safely connect with other users and declutter your home or make extra cash.
Launched in
Android
,
Advertising
,
Tech
+1 by
BechDe
About this launch
BechDe
Buy and Sell Used Products with Ease
7
reviews
60
followers
Follow for updates
BechDe by
BechDe
was hunted by
Vasudev Soni
in
Android
,
Advertising
,
Tech
. Made by
Vasudev Soni
and
Jai Mittal
. Featured on December 26th, 2022.
BechDe
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. This is BechDe's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
17
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#10
Report