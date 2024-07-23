Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Beattracker.io
Beattracker.io
Find out who stole your beats and get paid
Visit
Upvote 21
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Find out who stole your Beats and get paid! Track, claim and get paid for stolen beats. Beattracker is the premier platform for beat tracking and monitoring, offering top accuracy in identifying beat usage online with advanced algorithms.
Launched in
Music
Data & Analytics
by
Beattracker.io
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Beattracker.io
Find out who stole your Beats and Get Paid!
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
Beattracker.io by
Beattracker.io
was hunted by
Paul
in
Music
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Paul
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
Beattracker.io
is not rated yet. This is Beattracker.io's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report