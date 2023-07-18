Products
Automated test reports by Marple

Automated test reports by Marple

Run automatic tests on time series data

CI/CD pipelines for time series data. Define your tests and failure criteria, Marple evaluates them for each new dataset.
Launched in
Data & Analytics
Data Science
Data Visualization
 by
Marple
Marple
MarpleTime series data visualisation for engineers
Automated test reports by Marple by
Marple
was hunted by
Nero Vanbiervliet
in Data & Analytics, Data Science, Data Visualization. Made by
Nero Vanbiervliet
,
Karen Hilgert
,
Matthias Baert
and
Jan Scheers
. Featured on July 19th, 2023.
Marple
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. It first launched on July 15th, 2022.
18
7
