This is the latest launch from Marple
See Marple’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Automated test reports by Marple
Automated test reports by Marple
Run automatic tests on time series data
CI/CD pipelines for time series data. Define your tests and failure criteria, Marple evaluates them for each new dataset.
Launched in
Data & Analytics
Data Science
Data Visualization
by
Marple
About this launch
Marple
Time series data visualisation for engineers
3
reviews
155
followers
Automated test reports by Marple by
Marple
was hunted by
Nero Vanbiervliet
in
Data & Analytics
,
Data Science
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Nero Vanbiervliet
,
Karen Hilgert
,
Matthias Baert
and
Jan Scheers
. Featured on July 19th, 2023.
Marple
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on July 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
18
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
