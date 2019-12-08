Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jack Scott
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 2 Years ago I ended my app development agency to pursue startups full time. I dove head first into building my first startup, completely sure I would be a "huge success" within the first couple months. Yeah nah... That's not what happened. My good intensions were eaten up and spat out by the harsh but real world that is startups. I had used all of my saving and had to take a loan from my parents just to pay for food and petrol. I was ready to give up. But just before I did, I had an idea. That idea was to take the auth system I had spent years working on, and perfecting as I copied it from app to app, and turn that auth system into a product. And so I began work on Authpack 🔥 This app is my heart and soul. It is my master piece; a culmination of 10,000+ hours years of app development. 🔥 Fast render speeds. 🛠 Less than 8 lines of code. ⚛️ Complete GraphQL API. 🎉 SDKs for JS, React, and Vue. 😻 One-click social login. 🔒 Encrypted passwords. 💻 All screen sizes. 👨💻 TypeScript property hinting. 👩👧👦 Team membership support. ✌️ More coming soon... I hope you enjoy!
Upvote (1)Share
I tried it out and it only took 5 minutes to add full authentication and signup to my React app. Way faster than Cognito/Firebase etc. Great work @jackrobertscott!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Thank you @chrisnorman 🙏
UpvoteShare