Aureo.io
Aureo.io
MLOps platform with predictive and conversational AI
A Low-code platform for AI Upload or connect your data to the platform to analyze, model, and predict new cenários based on your data. Also, you can talk with your data to extract powerful insights from them!
Launched in
User Experience
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Aureo.io
About this launch
Aureo.io
Empowering Innovation: Simplify AI, Amplify Potential
Aureo.io by
Aureo.io
was hunted by
Thiago Ferraz
in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Thiago Ferraz
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
Aureo.io
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on February 20th, 2023.
