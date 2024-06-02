Launches
GIS and maps in the browser

Free Options
Atlas.co is a collaborative GIS and mapping platform in the browser. Build, share, and edit maps with your team in real-time, visualize data effortlessly, and explore geographic insights interactively.
Maps
Data & Analytics
Data Visualization
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Tiptap
Tiptap
927 upvotes
Simplifies the creation of visually appealing collaborative features
PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL
0 upvotes
A powerful database that enables advanced geospatial analysis
FastAPI
FastAPI
0 upvotes
Allows us to build fast APIs with great performance while maintaining high dev freedom
About this launch
Atlas.co by
Atlas.co
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Maps, Data & Analytics, Data Visualization. Made by
Fredrik Moger
,
Vegard Løwe
,
Marius Hofgaard
,
Harald Tryti Rieber
,
Erling Olweus
,
André Egeli
,
Jesper Paulsen
and
Phillippe
. Featured on June 3rd, 2024.
