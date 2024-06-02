Launches
Atlas.co
Atlas.co
GIS and maps in the browser
Atlas.co is a collaborative GIS and mapping platform in the browser. Build, share, and edit maps with your team in real-time, visualize data effortlessly, and explore geographic insights interactively.
Maps
Data & Analytics
Data Visualization
Atlas.co
We couldn't have built this without...
Tiptap
927 upvotes
Simplifies the creation of visually appealing collaborative features
PostgreSQL
0 upvotes
A powerful database that enables advanced geospatial analysis
FastAPI
0 upvotes
Allows us to build fast APIs with great performance while maintaining high dev freedom
About this launch
Atlas.co
GIS and maps in the browser
Atlas.co by
Atlas.co
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Maps
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Fredrik Moger
,
Vegard Løwe
,
Marius Hofgaard
,
Harald Tryti Rieber
,
Erling Olweus
,
André Egeli
,
Jesper Paulsen
and
Phillippe
. Featured on June 3rd, 2024.
Atlas.co
is not rated yet. This is Atlas.co's first launch.
