Assignee History for JIRA Cloud
Assignee History for JIRA Cloud
View JIRA assignee history
Display issue's assignee history at a glance. Assignee History fetches information directly from the issue history, delivering only assignation-related information to a dedicated location on the issue page.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Tech
by
Assignee History for JIRA Cloud
About this launch
Assignee History for JIRA Cloud
Assignee History JIRA Cloud App
Assignee History for JIRA Cloud by
Assignee History for JIRA Cloud
was hunted by
Florian Bonniec
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Florian Bonniec
. Featured on July 16th, 2024.
Assignee History for JIRA Cloud
is not rated yet. This is Assignee History for JIRA Cloud's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
