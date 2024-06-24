Launches
Asset Manager Quest

The game where you get to be an asset manager

Free
In Asset Manager Quest you play as the incompetent CEO of abrdn asset management. Will you invest in the planet? Or let it burn! The choice is yours.
Launched in
Investing
Climate Tech
Games
 by
Asset Manager Quest
Fireberry
Fireberry
About this launch
Asset Manager Quest
The game where you get to be an asset manager!
Asset Manager Quest by
Asset Manager Quest
was hunted by
Oli Frost
in Investing, Climate Tech, Games. Made by
Oli Frost
. Featured on June 25th, 2024.
Asset Manager Quest
is not rated yet. This is Asset Manager Quest's first launch.
