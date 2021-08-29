Products
Home
→
ART HAUS
ART HAUS
An artist residency for the metaverse
🏷 Free
Art
+ 2
ART HAUS is an artist residency for the metaverse. We enable artists to explore their NFT ideas while helping collectors discover their tokenised works. Privileged access to members-only exclusives is unlocked by collectors who become keyholders.
2h ago