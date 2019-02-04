Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Anyride for iOS

Anyride for iOS

Compare Uber and Lyft and call the best ride in seconds.

Anyride lets you compare Uber and Lyft and call the best ride in seconds. Save time and money every time you ride!

Around the web
Anyride | FAQSee all Uber &amp; Lyft options in one app. Call a ride with a tap. Anyride saves time and money on every ride!
Anyride | Uber &amp; Lyft Comparison App Save Money!

Reviews

Nathan Igdaloɟɟ
 

Discussion

Hunter
Bojan Savikj
Bojan Savikj
Makers
Doug Feigelson
Doug Feigelson
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Doug Feigelson
Doug FeigelsonMaker@dougfeig · Founder, Anyride
👋Hi guys, creator of Anyride here. Yes, I know there are other fare comparison apps. Anyride is the first to: 1) Give EXACT pricing for all Uber and Lyft fares. 2) Lets you call any of them with a tap! Trust me, I tried every fare comparison app available and really wanted to find one that worked. But none do (for reasons I can explain). Really curious to hear your thoughts, feedback, and questions!
Upvote (1)·