Anyride for iOS

Anyride lets you compare Uber and Lyft and call the best ride in seconds. Save time and money every time you ride!
Doug FeigelsonMaker@dougfeig · Founder, Anyride
👋Hi guys, creator of Anyride here. Yes, I know there are other fare comparison apps. Anyride is the first to: 1) Give EXACT pricing for all Uber and Lyft fares. 2) Lets you call any of them with a tap! Trust me, I tried every fare comparison app available and really wanted to find one that worked. But none do (for reasons I can explain). Really curious to hear your thoughts, feedback, and questions!
