Anori
Ranked #17 for today
Anori
Compose your own new tab page from widgets
Anori is a browser extension that replaces the usual new tab page and enables users to construct their own page using the widgets provided (bookmarks, to do, notes, recently closed pages, top sites, and more) and 8 built-in color schemes.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
by
Anori
About this launch
Anori
Compose your own new tab page from widgets
Anori by
Anori
was hunted by
Oleg Wock
in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Oleg Wock
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
Anori
is not rated yet. This is Anori's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#169
