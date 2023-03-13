Products
Anori
Ranked #17 for today

Anori

Compose your own new tab page from widgets

Free
Anori is a browser extension that replaces the usual new tab page and enables users to construct their own page using the widgets provided (bookmarks, to do, notes, recently closed pages, top sites, and more) and 8 built-in color schemes.
Launched in Browser Extensions, Productivity by
Anori
About this launch
0
reviews
12
followers
was hunted by
Oleg Wock
in Browser Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Oleg Wock
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Anori's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#169