Home
→
Product
→
Analyzr
Analyzr
Build machine learning models in minutes, with no coding
Build propensity, regression, & clustering models, extract digestible results, and take insights back to your business in a few clicks with no code. Analyzr makes it simple to connect data sources, explore variables, pick algorithms & more.
Launched in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
+3 by
Analyzr
UsabilityHub
About this launch
Analyzr
The simple, no-code solution for predictive analytics
Analyzr by
Analyzr
was hunted by
Pierre Elisseeff
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Pierre Elisseeff
,
Leah Young
,
Rocket Romero
and
Jake Colleran
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
Analyzr
is not rated yet. This is Analyzr's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
