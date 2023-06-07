Products
Analytodon
Analytodon
Analytics for Your Mastodon Account
Analytodon offers easy and quick analytics for organizations and individuals with Mastodon accounts. Monitor follower growth, identify popular posts, track boosts, favorites, and much more with Analytodon.
Launched in
Social Media
Analytics
Social media marketing
by
Analytodon
Maverick
About this launch
Analytodon
Analytics for Your Mastodon Account
Analytodon by
Analytodon
was hunted by
Raphael Stäbler
in
Social Media
,
Analytics
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Raphael Stäbler
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
Analytodon
is not rated yet. This is Analytodon's first launch.
