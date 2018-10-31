Algolia Personalization

Personalization is a strategy that allows businesses to customize what content a user sees based upon prior online behavior. This method uses a list of inputs about online behavior to influence the content that a specific user will see.
What I've gathered is that this shows relevant products to people who fit a criteria for those products on the homepage? 😄
can be useful
