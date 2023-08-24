Products
Alfred Workflow - Paste Image to File
Alfred Workflow - Paste Image to File
Save clipboard image as file to desktop
If you are using Alfred, consider installing this workflow, cmd + shift + alt + v, shortcut key press, clipboard The picture in it will become a file and put it on your desktop.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
Alfred workflow - Paste image to file
About this launch
Alfred workflow - Paste image to file
Save clipboard image as file to desktop.
Alfred Workflow - Paste Image to File by
Alfred workflow - Paste image to file
was hunted by
Barret李靖
in
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
. Made by
Barret李靖
. Featured on August 24th, 2023.
Alfred workflow - Paste image to file
is not rated yet. This is Alfred workflow - Paste image to file's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#190
