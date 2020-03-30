Albicchiere
Hi Product Hunt community! Albi allows you to open and enjoy your favorite wines without worrying about the opening date or wasting a bottle for just one glass. Our new technology allows you to drink it for up to 6 months from the opening date. You can set your preferred temperature for each individual bottle of wine or follow the recommendations of the wineries by simply using the Albi app. Albicchiere uses NFC technology that automatically recognizes the wine inside and brings it to the ideal serving temperature for that specific type of wine, be it 4°C or 20°C (39.2°F - 68°F). Now your wine can truly be enjoyed as it was intended to be. Elegant design, integration with Voice assistants, portability, parental control and other features will make Albi even more desirable gadget. I will be happy to hear your thoughts and answer your questions.
Hunter
Can I use it for other beverages?
@jovnarkan We are diligently working to ensure our product will be compatible with other beverages
@tomjone71953937 Albicchiere has built-in WiFi and works with b/g/n 2.4GHz networks.
How does the Smart Wine Dispenser work?
@nancystinson4 Albicchiere automatically recognizes the wine bag you insert and identifies the type of wine, and recognizes it's the best preservation and serving characteristics. Immediately or according to the time you preset, your unit will cool or heat the wine to bring it to the recommended temperature or you can adjust it according to your particular tastes. With the bag inserted, you can bring your wine to the perfect temperature within a few moments.
