Smart wine pourer 'Albicchiere' gets CES 2020 tech award - Decanter The Albicchiere device, or 'Albi' for short, was one of dozens of new home appliances to be named a CES 2020 'Honoree' at the tech show in Las Vegas this week. Labelled as 'the smartest way to drink wine' by its inventors, the Albi has not yet been released but is another example of how tech entrepreneurs are seeking to change the way people enjoy wine at home.