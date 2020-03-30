  1. Home
  2.  → Albicchiere

Albicchiere

The Perfect and StayHome Sommelier

#4 Product of the DayToday
Meet Albicchiere, or Albi for short, an all-in-one solution that allows you to drink your wine at the perfect temperature and preserves it for up to 8x longer than other devices
CES 2020: A High-Tech Wine Dispenser and More Arrivals to the Smart HomeLAS VEGAS - It's not difficult to envision a time in the near future where virtually everything in the home is connected. Smart speakers and video doorbells have steadily increased in popularity, and it's far less strange in 2020 to watch someone ask Alexa or Google to turn off a bedroom light, turn up a song, or turn on a movie.
Smart wine pourer 'Albicchiere' gets CES 2020 tech award - DecanterThe Albicchiere device, or 'Albi' for short, was one of dozens of new home appliances to be named a CES 2020 'Honoree' at the tech show in Las Vegas this week. Labelled as 'the smartest way to drink wine' by its inventors, the Albi has not yet been released but is another example of how tech entrepreneurs are seeking to change the way people enjoy wine at home.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
20 Reviews5.0/5
Diego Pepini
Diego Pepini
Maker
Hi Product Hunt community! Albi allows you to open and enjoy your favorite wines without worrying about the opening date or wasting a bottle for just one glass. Our new technology allows you to drink it for up to 6 months from the opening date. You can set your preferred temperature for each individual bottle of wine or follow the recommendations of the wineries by simply using the Albi app. Albicchiere uses NFC technology that automatically recognizes the wine inside and brings it to the ideal serving temperature for that specific type of wine, be it 4°C or 20°C (39.2°F - 68°F). Now your wine can truly be enjoyed as it was intended to be. Elegant design, integration with Voice assistants, portability, parental control and other features will make Albi even more desirable gadget. I will be happy to hear your thoughts and answer your questions.
Upvote (5)Share
jovnar kan
jovnar kan
Can I use it for other beverages?
Upvote (2)Share
Diego Pepini
Diego Pepini
Maker
@jovnarkan We are diligently working to ensure our product will be compatible with other beverages
UpvoteShare
Tom Jones
Tom Jones
How does Albi connect to the internet?
Upvote (2)Share
Diego Pepini
Diego Pepini
Maker
@tomjone71953937 Albicchiere has built-in WiFi and works with b/g/n 2.4GHz networks.
UpvoteShare
Madeleine Allan
Madeleine Allan
thanks lunch product.
Upvote (2)Share
nancystinson
nancystinson
How does the Smart Wine Dispenser work?
Upvote (2)Share
Diego Pepini
Diego Pepini
Maker
@nancystinson4 Albicchiere automatically recognizes the wine bag you insert and identifies the type of wine, and recognizes it's the best preservation and serving characteristics. Immediately or according to the time you preset, your unit will cool or heat the wine to bring it to the recommended temperature or you can adjust it according to your particular tastes. With the bag inserted, you can bring your wine to the perfect temperature within a few moments.
Upvote (1)Share