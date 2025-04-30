Launches
Home
Product
Aladin
Aladin
Supercharge your browser with AI.
Visit
Upvote 80
Aladin brings AI to every site, doc, and video—right where you work. With built-in tools, context-aware buttons in every tab, and support for your favorite apps, it’s always ready to help, right when you need it.
Free
Launch tags:
Browser Extensions
•
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
80
Points
2
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Aladin by
Aladin
was hunted by
Nathan Queme
in
Browser Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nathan Queme
. Featured on May 10th, 2025.
Aladin
is not rated yet. This is Aladin's first launch.