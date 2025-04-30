Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Aladin
Aladin

Aladin

Supercharge your browser with AI.
Aladin brings AI to every site, doc, and video—right where you work. With built-in tools, context-aware buttons in every tab, and support for your favorite apps, it’s always ready to help, right when you need it.
Free
Launch tags:
Browser ExtensionsProductivityArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Aladin gallery image
Aladin gallery image
Aladin gallery image
Aladin gallery image
Aladin gallery image
Aladin gallery image
Aladin gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Aladin
Aladin
Supercharge your browser with AI.
80
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Aladin by
Aladin
was hunted by
Nathan Queme
in Browser Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Nathan Queme
. Featured on May 10th, 2025.
Aladin
is not rated yet. This is Aladin's first launch.