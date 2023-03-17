AIDA: Mobile AI Chatbot Assistant

AIDA helps you get the most out of ChatGPT & GPT-4 “on the go” – with 40+ fine-tuned templates, a slick mobile UX and an extensive suite of supporting features. Amplify your productivity & race through tasks - all from the palm of your hand. 🚀
ChatGPT powered AI assistant for Zoom & Google Meet calls
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We can’t wait for you to discover our new tool and get your feedback and first impressions about it! If you have ideas for how we can make it even better, we'd love to hear them, either below in the comments or at team@getaida.io. Thanks!"