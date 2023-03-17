Products
AIDA: Mobile AI Chatbot Assistant

AIDA: Mobile AI Chatbot Assistant

Leverage GPT-3/4 on native mobile, anytime, anywhere

AIDA helps you get the most out of ChatGPT & GPT-4 “on the go” – with 40+ fine-tuned templates, a slick mobile UX and an extensive suite of supporting features. Amplify your productivity & race through tasks - all from the palm of your hand. 🚀
Launched in iOS, Productivity, Writing
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We can’t wait for you to discover our new tool and get your feedback and first impressions about it! If you have ideas for how we can make it even better, we'd love to hear them, either below in the comments or at team@getaida.io. Thanks!"

About this launch
0
reviews
43
followers
was hunted by
Ed Beecroft
in iOS, Productivity, Writing. Made by
Ed Beecroft
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-