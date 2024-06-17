Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
AI Messaging App for Product Teams
Ranked #17 for today
AI Messaging App for Product Teams
Real-Time Collaboration & Instant Issue Alerts
Visit
Upvote 48
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Wallow revolutionizes product team collaboration. Effortlessly connect with messaging and video calls. Report and resolve issues in real-time with AI insights. Monitor team sentiment to boost morale. Transform your team's productivity with Wallow.
Launched in
Productivity
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
by
Wallow: Think United
Interactive
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Wallow: Think United
Seamless Team Communication & Issue Reporting
0
reviews
44
followers
Follow for updates
AI Messaging App for Product Teams by
Wallow: Think United
was hunted by
Charles Polanco
in
Productivity
,
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Charles Polanco
,
Prima Marte
and
Vasyl Polishchuk
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
Wallow: Think United
is not rated yet. This is Wallow: Think United's first launch.
Upvotes
48
Comments
3
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#60
Report