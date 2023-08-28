Products
AI Meeting Summarizer

Record a meeting and generate summarized meeting minutes

Record a meeting with your phone or laptop and generate an accurate and succinct summary of your meeting - pulling out key figures, dates and decisions. Then send or email the meeting summary or transcription to whoever needs to be in the know.
Launched in
SaaS
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
morningmate
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out the start of my Indiehacking journey. I have no idea how do do pricing and marketing in a way that doesn't seem scammy or entitled so any advice in that arena would be much appreciated :)"

AI Meeting SummarizerRecord a meeting and generate summarized meeting minutes
was hunted by
Mitch Williams
in SaaS, Meetings, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Mitch Williams
. Featured on August 29th, 2023.
