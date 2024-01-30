Products
This is the latest launch from Permar AI
See Permar AI’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
AI Landing Page Builder
AI Landing Page Builder
Create high converting landing page
Upvote 26
Permar lets you create high-converting Landing Pages in Seconds.
Launched in
Marketing
Website Builder
Artificial Intelligence
by
Permar AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Permar AI
Generate your optimised Landing Page with a simple prompt
24
reviews
1.5K
followers
Follow for updates
AI Landing Page Builder by
Permar AI
was hunted by
Matthias Strafinger
in
Marketing
,
Website Builder
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Matthias Strafinger
and
Matteo Berchier
. Featured on February 6th, 2024.
Permar AI
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on April 27th, 2023.
Upvotes
26
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report