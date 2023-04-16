Products
Home
→
Product
→
AI DeckAssistant for Stream Deck
AI DeckAssistant for Stream Deck
AI at your fingertips, literally
Press a Stream Deck button and have our AI process the text you've selected. In any application, with any prompt. Or press a button and bring up a freeform prompt to talk to our AI directly.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Tools
by
A.I. DeckAssistant for Stream Deck
About this launch
A.I. DeckAssistant for Stream Deck
A.I. at your fingertips. Literally.
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
AI DeckAssistant for Stream Deck by
A.I. DeckAssistant for Stream Deck
was hunted by
Martijn Smit
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Martijn Smit
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
A.I. DeckAssistant for Stream Deck
is not rated yet. This is A.I. DeckAssistant for Stream Deck's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
10
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#143
