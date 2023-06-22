Products
ActiveOS
ActiveOS
AI-driven content moderation for trust and safety
ActiveOS provides a customizable, AI-driven content moderation platform. Tackle abuse at scale, boost moderator efficiency & stay compliant. Sign up and get over 1M API calls/month, for free.
Launched in
API
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
by
ActiveOS
About this launch
ActiveOS
AI-Driven Content Moderation for Trust and Safety
ActiveOS by
ActiveOS
was hunted by
Lisa White
in
API
,
Social Media
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Yoav Lapid
,
Omer Lutzky
,
Noam Schwartz
,
Nurit Cohen-Inger
and
Iftach Orr
. Featured on June 22nd, 2023.
ActiveOS
is not rated yet. This is ActiveOS's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#60
Week rank
#227
