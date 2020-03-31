  1. Home
Across

Task tracking in Slack

Scale customer success in Slack.
We help customer success and deployment teams manage shared Slack channels. Provide a high touch support experience without the headache.
6 Reviews5.0/5
Scott Gonzalez
Scott Gonzalez
A very good Task Tracking in Slack. Good luck
Andrea Gambier
Andrea Gambier
Great one! Congrats on the launch, team.
