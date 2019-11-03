8b Website Builder
Hey PH, We introduce 8b Website Builder for you to easily build websites for free. We know how important it is to have a good looking website today. That's why we built 8b Website Builder and made it possible even for those who are not familiar with coding to easily build one. We tried to make it as convenient as possible: 8b features Drag and Drop, visual website development, user-friendly and easy-to-navigate interface. Websites generated by 8b are 100% responsive and "lightweight" due to the Google AMP basis. These features are responsible for providing the best user experience especially on mobile devices. You can use 8b for free. If you want to use such features as custom domain connection and site export, there is a subscription fee for $19 per year only. Here is the list of the best 8b features: * Awesome templates - Choose one of many website templates you like the most * Secure - HTTPS SSL certificate included * Connect your domain - Link your own domain or use *.8b.io * Site export - Download a full copy of your website and host it wherever you want * PWA - Turn your website into mobile or desktop app * Latest Google AMP - Your website will be 100% mobile-friendly and lightning-fast * Fast Google ranking - Submit your website to Google index with one single click * Multilingual Websites - Enjoy the support for websites on other languages * WYSIWYG - Easily drag website sections onto your pages and edit them visually Enjoy 8b and feel free to ask any questions!
