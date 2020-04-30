400+ Startup Accelerators

Discussion
Daxeel Soni
Maker
👋 Wassup Community, We know how difficult it is to search the best fit startup program for matching with a lot of parameters. To solve this problem, we are announcing the minimal search interface for global startup accelerators & incubators. Now, simply search with name, industry, stage of investment, type of program, and country to find the best fit for your startup journey. ➡️ Features ⬅️ 📔 400+ programs including incubators, accelerators, VC & bootcamps 🔍 The real-time minimal search interface 🔖 Rich filters such as industry, country, program types Feel free to share your feedback in the comments. We are on the mission to empower 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide with our platform. Your feedback will help us to improve. Stay safe. Cheers, Daxeel
Looks great, congratulations on launch @daxeelsoni
