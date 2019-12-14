2020 Planner
Accomplish your 2020 goals, in 52 weekly sprints.
It's been a long year making theagileyou.com. First, we shipped Daily Planner 1.0 - to try and solve the 7 most pressing issues we discovered in our initial round of Research. As we learned more about the different ways our users organized their plans, we made the Weekly Planner, Goal Planner, Peak Productivity Planner, Daily Planner 2.0 and many other product experiments that didn't make it out the door. If I was to theme this year, for us it would be a year of "Understanding". With all this "learning", I am excited to bring you, 2020 Planner. A goal-setting planner for the new year that helps you accomplish your 2020 goals, in a way you already understand - Agile. In 2020, our main focus area is iOS. Our goal for the first 6 months is to bring the validated solutions we delivered on Paper, to iOS. Then for H2 hopefully, we'll have enough learnings to be able to deliver Time Planner - the "One App" for productivity that we are iterating towards, in an Agile way. In 2021 if things go as planned, we'll take our validated solutions cross-platform. What do you have planned for 2020?
