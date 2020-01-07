2020 Goal Setting Kit

Discussion
Felix
Maker
Pro
Hey ProductHunt 👋 I made a free goal-setting kit for 2020 that helps you outline your yearly goals such that they are easily measurable throughout the year. Then you'll break them down into actionable parts that won't overwhelm you, and learn how to execute consistently throughout the year. The kit is delivered as a collection of "D.I.Y workshops" - to give you a similar experience at home, as you would have in a live in-person workshop. The Kit will act as a facilitator for your - Do It yourself - 2020 goal-setting workshop for 2020. I included all the tools, templates, checklists, instructions & education that you would need to outline goals that you can realistically execute this year. All you have to do, to clarify your 2020 Vision with this kit, is to: 1. Download the kit & print it out (free) 2. Schedule ~3 hours for your D.I.Y 2020 Goal-setting workshop 3. Work through the kit during this time and outline your goals for 2020. Got questions? send me an email felix@drop.host Happy new year :)
