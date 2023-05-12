Products
Home
→
Product
→
122BPM
122BPM
Educational guides, industry insights & gear reviews
122BPM Magazine launched a new media platform aimed at educating music producers, composers, and performers of all skill levels. Offering a range of educational guides, insights and gear reviews.
Launched in
Music
DJing
Electronic Music
by
122BPM | Hub for Music Creatives
The Alpine Note
About this launch
122BPM | Hub for Music Creatives
Educational Guides, Industry Insights & Gear Reviews
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
122BPM by
122BPM | Hub for Music Creatives
was hunted by
Thomas Smith
in
Music
,
DJing
,
Electronic Music
. Made by
Thomas Smith
. Featured on May 12th, 2023.
122BPM | Hub for Music Creatives
is not rated yet. This is 122BPM | Hub for Music Creatives's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#253
Report